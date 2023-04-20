Watch the new trailer for the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake









The brand new trailer for the remake of White Men Can’t Jump has been released online.

Starring Sinqua Walls, hip-hop artist Jack Harlow and the late Lance Reddick, White Men Can’t Jump is being distributed by Hulu and tells the story of a pair of basketball players who team up to enter a much-anticipated competition. Helmed by the filmmaker Calmatic, who has created music videos for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Lil Nas X in the past, the script is being penned by Girls Trip’s Kenya Barris and #BlackAF’s Doug Hall.

The film is a remake of the 1992 movie of the same name, starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes.

Harlow’s feature in the film was announced in March last year. He is a tremendous basketball fan and played as a star player in 2022’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. In light of the new film, Rosie Perez, who starred in the original, said she has big wishes for the remake. She told NME: “I hope they get the chemistry back, the same chemistry [Harrelson, Snipes and I] had.”

Perez added: “We’ve remained friends throughout the years – not ‘Hollywood friends’, but real friends who call each other and say: ‘Let’s hang out’. The secret was in the casting, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a set and it’s undeniable that, 30 years later, that chemistry is still palpable.” Let’s hope that Harlow and Walls can recreate the brilliance of the original film then.