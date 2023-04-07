Lance Reddick’s lawyer dispute his cause of death: ‘It is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle’









American actor Lance Reddick was among the most beloved figures in the industry, known for his roles in iconic projects such as The Wire and the John Wick franchise. Just before the theatrical release of his latest film – John Wick: Chapter 4, Reddick passed away at the age of 60, leaving his fans and colleagues in a state of shock. According to the reports that emerged at the time, it was determined that the actor succumbed to complications caused by heart disease.

Tributes poured in from Reddick’s colleagues and fans all over the world, who wrote about his importance in their lives. His co-star Keanu Reeves said: “Lance is a people person, a special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity. It’s just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It’s really easy to work with him.”

In a new statement delivered to EW, Reddick’s family attorney James Hornstein raised doubts about the actor’s demise. “No autopsy was performed on Lance,” Hornstein said. “To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions.”

While talking about the ambiguity of the death certificate, the lawyer added: “The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle. On behalf of [Lance’s wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

According to Hornstein, Reddick was “the most physically fit person I’ve ever known”. The lawyer also noted that Reddick was a fitness enthusiast and did “extensive cardio work” in addition to a restricted diet. Hornstein also clarified that Reddick always used gym facilities, even when he was away from home.