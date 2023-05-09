Watch the new trailer for the Netflix sequel ‘Bird Box Barcelona’









A brand new Bird Box movie is on its way from Netflix, with the streaming service releasing an eerie new teaser for the sequel, Bird Box Barcelona.

Due to premiere on July 14th, the new Spanish movie will be helmed by David Pastor and Àlex Pastor, who both previously helmed 2020’s The Occupant, 2013’s The Last Days and 2009’s Carriers. Indeed, their work on Bird Box Barcelona will not be the first time they have forayed into apocalyptic cinema, with The Last Days and Carriers being separate movies about lethal pandemics.

The new movie will be set in the same universe as the 2018 original and will star the likes of Naila Schuberth, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas and Celia Freijeiro.

Based on the novel of the same name by Josh Malerman, the 2018 movie starred Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich and was set in a world where an unknown force has wiped out the human race, forcing anyone who sets eyes on it to kill themselves.

Take a look at the new trailer for Bird Box Barcelona below and mark July 14th in your viewing calendar.