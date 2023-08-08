Watch the new trailer for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’









Ahead of its cinematic release later this year, a new trailer has arrived for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The prequel is to be released in cinemas on November 17th in the United Kingdom and is based on a novel by Suzanne Collins of the same name. The latest instalment in the franchise is set 64 years prior to The Hunger Games, focusing on the younger incarnation of the Coriolanus Snow character. It stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth. Peter Dinklage also portrays Casca Highbottom and Viola Davis plays Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

Set shortly before the tenth edition of the Hunger Games, the story will see the 18-year-old future leader assigned as the mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler). Together, the pair work closely as she attempts to fight for survival

The film’s official synopsis reads: “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12.”

It continues: “But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favour.”

The synopsis concludes: “Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.”

Watch the new trailer below.

See more 🎥 A new promo clip for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ has been released by Lionsgate pic.twitter.com/Vx3o0DdvqM — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) August 8, 2023