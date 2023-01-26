Watch the new trailer for season four of 'Succession'









HBO’s megahit television business drama Succession is officially making its way back into the world in March. If you need the appropriate amount of time to catch up on the first three seasons of the show, let this be your official warning that time is officially of the essence.

Battle lines have officially been drawn between the Roy family members. After being denied control of Waystar in the season three finale, Kendall, Roman, and Siobhan have solidified their partnership against their father, Logan. The trailer kicks off with a bit of family drama before the nitty-gritty of business dealings begins to take over.

Another prominent angle in the new trailer comes from Tom and Shiv’s likely impending split. Tom tipped Logan off to his kids’ plan to take over the company from him at the end of season three, and now, he’s getting closer to Logan in order to secure his place among those in line to succeed Logan. Also, Cousin Greg is there too, getting a typically overblown assessment from Tom.

Lines like “It’s a tight rope walk on a straight razor [with a] 500-got reputational drop” and “It’s like Israel-Palestine, Greg, but harder and much more important” show that the stakes are high, but also that there’s still plenty of comedy to be mined from the show’s increasingly tense premise.

There are still plenty of pieces to be picked up from season three. Will Kendall’s breakdown from last season threaten his position with his siblings? How solid is the alliance between the three siblings? Will Tom and Greg end up together (probably not, but maybe)? There is lots of Succession still left to play out, but at least we’re getting some clues before March comes around.

Check out the official teaser trailer for season four of Succession down below. Succession is set to return on March 24th.