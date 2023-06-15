Watch the new trailer for Netflix’s Wham! documentary









The very first trailer for Netflix’s new Wham! documentary has been released online.

Named after the band themselves, the new movie will chronicle the emergence of the duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in the 1980s from childhood friends to global musical sensations. The documentary will also go over Michael’s solo career and publicly debated sexuality, coming out as gay in 1998.

Helmed by Chris Smith, the same filmmaker behind the viral documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and the Jim Carrey exploration Jim & Andy, the new movie will be a thorough rundown of the musician’s careers.

The official synopsis reads: “In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit – ‘Club Tropicana,’ ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,’ ‘Freedom,’ ‘I’m Your Man’ and of course ‘Last Christmas’”.

Continuing, it adds: “Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China. It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them”.

Take a look at the trailer for the new documentary, which will arrive on Netflix on July 5th.