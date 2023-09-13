Watch the new trailer for Molly Manning Walker’s ‘How to Have Sex’









The very first trailer has been released for How to Have Sex, the debut film from British filmmaker Molly Manning Walker.

Due to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10th, the debut will receive a nationwide release later in the year on November 3rd. Winning the Un Certain Regard prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the new film has received plenty of buzz, especially as Walker also worked as a cinematographer on the recent British favourite Scrapper, directed by Charlotte Regan.

The synopsis for How to Have Sex reads: “Three British teenage girls go on a rites-of-passage holiday, drinking, clubbing and hooking up in what should be the best summer of their lives. As they dance their way across the sun-drenched streets of Malia, they find themselves navigating the complexities of sex, consent and self-discovery. Captured with luminous visuals and a pitch-perfect soundtrack, Manning Walker’s directorial debut paints a painfully familiar portrait of young adulthood, and how first sexual experiences should – or shouldn’t – play out”.

The new movie features a diverse range of young British talent, including Samuel Bottomley of Channel 4’s Somewhere Boy, Mia McKenna-Bruce of Netflix’s The Witcher and Shaun Thomas of Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava.

How to Have Sex joins a star-studded lineup of movies at the London Film Festival, including premieres of Aardman’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen and Julia Jackman’s Bonus Track.

The film is yet another impressive debut from a British female filmmaker, joining Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper, Georgia Oakley’s Blue Jean and Raine Allen Miller’s Rye Lane.

Take a look at the new trailer from MUBI below.