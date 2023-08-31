London Film Festival reveals 2023 line-up









The official line-up for this year’s London Film Festival has finally been announced, boasting some of 2023’s biggest and most hotly anticipated feature films.

Opening the festival will be Saltburn, the sophomore feature from British director Emerald Fennell, who gave us Promising Young Woman in 2020. Starring Barry Keoghan, Carey Mulligan and Rosamund Pike, Fennell’s new mystery film follows a student invited to a wealthy classmate’s rural estate for the summer.

The Headline Gala will include a mixture of homegrown talent and Hollywood heavy-hitters. First off will be Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, an adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s 1987 book Strangers. Starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, it depicts the surreal encounter of a man who returns home to find his deceased parents miraculously alive – and apparently in their 30s again.

Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, will follow up his Netflix western The Harder They Fall with The Book of Clarence – a subversive retelling of the gospel that follows LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence, a disenfranchised Jerusalemite who tries to capitalize on the rising fame of the Messiah.

Also headlining is Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark-comedy fantasy, Poor Things, which features Emma Stone as a Frankenstein-esque creation of Willem Dafoe’s mad scientist, Bradley Cooper’s composer biopic Maestro, charting the rise and fall of acclaimed conductor Leonard Bernstein, and director Alexander Payne’s follow-up to Downsizing, The Holdovers, which features three unlikely friendships forged in a 1970s boarding school.

David Fincher returns with The Killer, his second film for Netflix, which heralds the much-welcome return of Michael Fassbender to the big screen. Based on a graphic novel by the same name, Fassbender stars as a contract killer who gets dragged into an international conspiracy after a job goes wrong.

Perhaps the most eagerly awaited film at LFF, however, is Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon – a joint production with Apple that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons in a sprawling and epic crime tale involving Native Americans in Osage County, Oklahoma.

The festival will run from October 4th to October 15th. Explore the line-up in full here.