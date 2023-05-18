Watch the new trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’









The trailer for Martin Scorsese’s new movie Killers of the Flower Moon has finally dropped, giving fans their very first look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the film.

Focusing on the treatment of the Osage tribe in northeast Oklahoma, along the Kansas line in Pawhuska, the 27th feature film from the veteran director tells the tragic story of Mollie Burkart, one of the city’s wealthiest individuals. The plot of Killers of the Flower Moon follows Mollie’s life after her relatives, and fellow members of the Osage tribe, are murdered under mysterious circumstances, forcing the involvement of the F.B.I and J. Edgar Hoover.

Scorsese’s new film boasts a staggering cast of Hollywood icons, including DiCaprio, De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Louis Cancelmi, Lily Gladstone and John Lithgow.

The film is currently screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023, but isn’t appearing in the competition section. Instead, the likes of Jonathan Glazer’s Zone of Interest, Ken Loach’s The Old Oak and Wes Anderson’s long-awaited Asteroid City will be competing for the Palme d’Or, which was claimed last year by Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below.

See more #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon will exclusively be in theatres from @ParamountMovies & @AppleFilms this October. It's a project I am proud of & I cannot wait to share it with you all. @lily_gladstone @johnlithgow pic.twitter.com/kxikmq943N — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) May 18, 2023