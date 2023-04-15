Mica Levi to reteam with Jonathan Glazer for ‘The Zone of Interest’









The composer and musician Mica Levi is set to reteam with Jonathan Glazer for his forthcoming movie The Zone of Interest.

Collaborating with the filmmaker three times before, lending her ability to the sci-fi masterpiece Under the Skin and short films The Fall and Strasbourg 1518, Levi has gained considerable critical acclaim for her extraordinary work. Glazer’s latest movie is a challenging adaptation of Martin Amis’ novel The Zone of Interest, a wartime drama that follows a Nazi officer who falls in love with the wife of a concentration camp commander.

The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this spring alongside other movies selected for the lineup, including Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

As well as a number of highly-anticipated arthouse movies, Cannes will also premiere the brand new Indiana Jones movie, titled The Dial of Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford in his last appearance as the title character, the film will be the first in the series not to be helmed by Steven Spielberg, with James Mangold taking the lead behind the camera for the new movie.

Take a look at the trailer for Glazer’s 2013 movie, Under the Skin, below.