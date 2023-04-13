Cannes 2023: The full lineup confirms films by Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson









The full lineup for Cannes 2023 has been announced, with filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson leading the competition with highly-anticipated releases.

Scorsese’s new movie Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the Osage tribe who is mysteriously killed in the 1920s and stars the likes of Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons. The film is thought to be close to four hours long and is based on the non-fiction novel of the same name by the American journalist David Grann.

Elsewhere, Wes Anderson’s latest movie Asteroid City was also announced to be in the official competition. The trailer for the new independent American flick was recently released, showing the iconic filmmaker delving into science fiction with an all-star cast that includes the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, Margot Robbie, Sophia Lillis, Edward Norton, Steve Carell and Tilda Swinton.

It’s not just independent films on offer either, with the brand new LucasFilm movie Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny also set for a premiere. The film will be the final movie in the series starring Harrison Ford, with James Mangold taking over in the director’s chair from Steven Spielberg.

Take a look at the full lineup below:

Cannes 2023: Official lineup

Opening Night Film

Jeanne du Barry – Maïwenn

In Competition

Club Zero – Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismaki

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City – Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute – Justine Triet

Monster – Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Sun of the Future – Nanni Moretti

La Chimera – Alice Rohrwacher

About Dry Grasses – Nuri Bilge Ceylan

L’Ete Dernier – Catherine Breillat

The Passion of Dodin Bouffant – Tran Anh Hung

Rapito – Marco Bellocchio

May/December – Todd Haynes

Firebrand – Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak – Ken Loach

Banel et Adama – Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days – Wim Wenders

Out of Competition

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

The Idol – Sam Levinson

Cobweb – Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – James Mangold

Un Certain Regard

The Delinquents – Rodrigo Moreno

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker

Goodbye Julia – Mohamed Kordofani

The Buriti Flower – Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora

Simple Comme Sylvain – Monia Chokri

Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies) – Asmae El Moudir

The Settlers – Felipe Galvez

Omen – Baloji Tshiani

The Breaking Ice – Anthony Chen

Rosalie – Stephanie di Giusto

The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate – Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless – Kim Chang-hoon

Terrestrial Verses – Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

Rien a Perdre – Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes – Kamal Lazraq

La Regne Animal – Thomas Cailley

Cannes Premieres

Le Temps D’Aimer – Katell Quillevere

Cerrar Los Ojos – Victor Erice

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe – Martin Provost

Kubi – Takeshi Kitano

Midnight Screenings

Pictures of Ghosts – Kleber Mendonca Filho

Anselm – Wim Wenders

Occupied City – Steve McQueen

Man in Black – Wang Bing