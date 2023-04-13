Cannes 2023: The full lineup confirms films by Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson

The full lineup for Cannes 2023 has been announced, with filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson leading the competition with highly-anticipated releases.
Scorsese’s new movie Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the Osage tribe who is mysteriously killed in the 1920s and stars the likes of Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons. The film is thought to be close to four hours long and is based on the non-fiction novel of the same name by the American journalist David Grann.
Elsewhere, Wes Anderson’s latest movie Asteroid City was also announced to be in the official competition. The trailer for the new independent American flick was recently released, showing the iconic filmmaker delving into science fiction with an all-star cast that includes the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, Margot Robbie, Sophia Lillis, Edward Norton, Steve Carell and Tilda Swinton.
It’s not just independent films on offer either, with the brand new LucasFilm movie Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny also set for a premiere. The film will be the final movie in the series starring Harrison Ford, with James Mangold taking over in the director’s chair from Steven Spielberg.
Take a look at the full lineup below:
Cannes 2023: Official lineup
Opening Night Film
- Jeanne du Barry – Maïwenn
In Competition
- Club Zero – Jessica Hausner
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
- Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismaki
- Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania
- Asteroid City – Wes Anderson
- Anatomie d’Une Chute – Justine Triet
- Monster – Hirokazu Kore-eda
- The Sun of the Future – Nanni Moretti
- La Chimera – Alice Rohrwacher
- About Dry Grasses – Nuri Bilge Ceylan
- L’Ete Dernier – Catherine Breillat
- The Passion of Dodin Bouffant – Tran Anh Hung
- Rapito – Marco Bellocchio
- May/December – Todd Haynes
- Firebrand – Karim Ainouz
- The Old Oak – Ken Loach
- Banel et Adama – Ramata-Toulaye Sy
- Perfect Days – Wim Wenders
Out of Competition
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- The Idol – Sam Levinson
- Cobweb – Kim Jee-woon
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – James Mangold
Un Certain Regard
- The Delinquents – Rodrigo Moreno
- How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker
- Goodbye Julia – Mohamed Kordofani
- The Buriti Flower – Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora
- Simple Comme Sylvain – Monia Chokri
- Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies) – Asmae El Moudir
- The Settlers – Felipe Galvez
- Omen – Baloji Tshiani
- The Breaking Ice – Anthony Chen
- Rosalie – Stephanie di Giusto
- The New Boy – Warwick Thornton
- If Only I Could Hibernate – Zoljargal Purevdash
- Hopeless – Kim Chang-hoon
- Terrestrial Verses – Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami
- Rien a Perdre – Delphine Deloget
- Les Meutes – Kamal Lazraq
- La Regne Animal – Thomas Cailley
Cannes Premieres
- Le Temps D’Aimer – Katell Quillevere
- Cerrar Los Ojos – Victor Erice
- Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe – Martin Provost
- Kubi – Takeshi Kitano
Midnight Screenings
- Pictures of Ghosts – Kleber Mendonca Filho
- Anselm – Wim Wenders
- Occupied City – Steve McQueen
- Man in Black – Wang Bing