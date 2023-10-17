Watch the new trailer for Jonathan Glazer’s A24 movie ‘The Zone of Interest’









After working in the world of short films for the past few years, Jonathan Glazer has shared a look at his latest A24 release, The Zone of Interest.

The upcoming movie marks Glazer’s first feature film since his work in Under the Skin featuring Scarlett Johansson. The historical drama follows the story of the SS army commandant Rudolf Höss trying to make a life next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Glazer’s interest in the film stemmed after reading about the work that took place in World War II. The director initially had the idea of writing the movie after Under the Skin, talking about travelling to the remnants of the Auschwitz concentration camps, which he considered a massive emotional experience.

When peeling back the different layers of the film, Glazer has claimed he aimed to focus on what drives someone to resort to such violence. Although much attention has been paid to the various torturous activities at the camps, Glazer has previously discussed his desire to unlock the human side of Höss’s character.

The role of Hoss is being played by Christian Friedel, previously known for appearing in the German miniseries Perfume. Alongside Friedel is Sandra Huller, best known for her work in various German dramas such as Requiem.

Prior to working on The Zone of Interest, Glazer had recently been working on various short film projects like 2019’s The Fall. His resume also features various directing projects for many iconic music videos from the 1990s, including Radiohead’s ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’ and Blur’s ‘The Universal’.

In a three-star review of the film, Far Out wrote: “The Zone of Interest is naturally shocking and atrocious; there’s no denying that, but there seems to be something missing: a confident and forthright moral stance on such horrific events. Perhaps that omission of steadfast conviction, though, is intended to show that there is no credible reason for what happened at Auschwitz nor the ignorance of those who allowed it to occur. Still, Glazer seems to hesitate to believe in the strength of his story alone.”

Watch the new trailer below.