Watch the new trailer for Guillermo del Toro film 'Nightmare Alley'









It looks like the master of fantasy and creature features, Guillermo Del Toro, is taking a creative turn for his next film, Nightmare Alley, that has released its second trailer and still makes no mention of any magical elements.

A slight departure for Guillermo Del Toro, Nightmare Alley shows the Mexican filmmaker setting his creative mind on a strange R-rated noir set in and around a bleak carnival. Starring Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a nightclub mind reader who becomes caught up with Cate Blanchett’s Dr Lilith Ritter, a psychiatrist attempting to debunk his talent, the brand new trailer also features Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette and Ron Perlman.

The Best Picture-winning director of The Shape of Water looks to have crafted a stylistic, dark drama in his latest film, utilising his familiar gothic set-design in one of his only hallmarks on display.

Attempting to avoid the cliches of noir cinema, the director told Vanity Fair: “I’m not going to do the Venetian blinds and voiceover, and detectives walking with fedoras in wet streets”. The film itself is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham and follows a bleak tale of human deceit and manipulation, with a stark lack of fantastical elements.

Ensuring fans may don’t get the wrong impression about his new project, he also stated to the publication, “It has happened to me in the past with Crimson Peak, where people went in expecting a horror movie. I knew it was a gothic romance but it was very difficult to put that across”.

Addressing the new film itself, he added, “But yes, this has no supernatural element. It’s based completely in a reality world. There is nothing fantastic. It’s a very different movie from my usual, but yes, the title and my name would create that [impression]”.

Check out the brand new trailer and character posters for Nightmare Alley below, with the film due to premiere in the US on December 17th.

Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Ron Perlman, David Strathairn, Richard Jenkins, and Mary Steenburgen star in NIGHTMARE ALLEY

A Film by Guillermo del Toro

Only in Theaters December 17

(1/9) pic.twitter.com/ZoIXc7HNfT — Nightmare Alley (@Nightmare_Alley) November 18, 2021