Watch the new trailer for documentary ‘Stephen King on Screen’









The trailer for the documentary Stephen King on Screen has been released, giving insight into what fans can expect from the feature-length exploration of the iconic horror writer.

Helmed by Daphné Baiwir, the new documentary will chart King’s rise from being an influential novelist to the mind behind some of the greatest movies of the 20th century, including 1986’s Stand By Me, 1980’s The Shining and 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption. The most recent adaptation of his work came in the form of Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman, starring Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair.

The synopsis for the new documentary states: “This feature documentary is the ultimate guide to the King of your nightmares. Stephen King – one of the best-selling authors of the last century and undeniably a modern horror icon. His works have been translated into television shows, feature films, video games and more across the decades”.

Continuing, it reads: “In Stephen King on Screen, fans of the beloved nightmare writer are given the chance to meet the directors and creatives who brought unforgettable stories to the big screen from Carrie to IT, Misery, Stand By Me, Cujo, Children of the Corn and more. Join Hollywood legends Frank Darabont, Tim Curry, Tom Holland, James Caan, Mike Flanagan, and more as they discuss their own journeys into the fantastical world of Stephen King”.

King also took his hand at directing, making the 1986 comedy horror flick Maximum Overdrive with Emilio Estevez, Pat Hingle and Christopher Murney.

Take a look at the trailer for the new documentary below, which will be available on digital platforms on June 26th.