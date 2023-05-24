‘The Boogeyman’ director Rob Savage amazed that Stephen King is scared of his movie 









Rob Savage, the director of the upcoming horror movie The Boogeyman, has opened up on his amazement that it scared the master of the horror novel and the author of the book it was based on, Stephen King. He said that he’s been nervous about having King watch his movie but was pleased to learn that the author enjoyed it thoroughly.

Savage told the PA news agency (via the Evening Standard), “When he doesn’t like a movie, he’s pretty vocal about it – he doesn’t like The Shining – so it was pretty nerve-wracking showing him the movie. He’d read the script and loved the script, so I knew that if he didn’t like the movie, it was all my fault.”

“He apparently had the best time; it scared the shit out of him,” Savage continued, “He sent me this lovely essay (after) about how much he’d enjoyed the movie. To have made a movie that scared Stephen King, that’s a pinch me moment.”

Actor David Dastmalchian, who stars in Savages film, also followed up, saying, “I heard that Stephen King liked the movie and messaged with Rob, and that’s just surreal, man, I can’t believe it’s true – but I can because I’ve seen the film and I know how good it is.”