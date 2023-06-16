Watch the new trailer for Carrie Fisher’s final movie ‘Wonderwell’









After the announcement earlier this week, the first trailer for ‘Wonderwell’ has premiered, starring Carrie Fisher. The fantasy project will serve as the final film from the Star Wars actress, who passed away back in 2016.

Alongside Fisher in the film is Rita Ora of Fifty Shades of Grey, Nell Tiger Free and Sebastian Croft, as well as newcomers like Kiera Milward. The movie had gone through various delays before it was announced that it would get an official release.

When talking about the making of the film, director Vlad Marsavin talked about the tortured production that went into creating the movie, telling Deadline,” The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself. From filming to screen it has taken us seven years”.

Alongside Fisher’s death, Marsavin went on to say that the pandemic put a huge halt to their plans as well, continuing, “The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel”.

Fisher also had to be assisted by visual effects during the shooting for the most recent Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker. Passing away during production, most of the scenes of Fisher as Princess Leia had to be recreated with CGI.

Regardless of her health status, Marsavin remembers Fisher being in good spirits during the shoot, recalling, “Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team”.

Ora also remembers cherishing the memories she had working with Fisher on the film, explaining, “Working alongside Carrie Fisher was one of those experiences that you never forget. I can’t wait for the world to see this intriguing and magical world of Wonderwell. The film is set to be released on digital platforms on June 23rd.