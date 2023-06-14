Final Carrie Fisher movie finally getting official release









The final film role of legendary American actress Carrie Fisher is finally getting an official release.

Fisher, who died in 2016, was filming numerous different projects at the time of her death. Wonderwell, the fantasy film directed by Vlad Marsavin, is the final one to get an official release date after years in production limbo.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” Marsavin explained about the film’s seven-year venture to completion. “From filming to screen it has taken us seven years.”

“The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher,” he added. “Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.”

The film is also set to star pop singer Rita Ora. The film’s official summary describes the movie as “A coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond.” The film follows Violet, “a naive and inquisitive 12 year-old-girl, on a thrilling journey that transforms her world forever.”

“Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie,” Marsavin added. “After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team.”

Wonderwell will see a limited theatrical release on June 23rd.