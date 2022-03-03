Watch the new trailer for 'Bullet Train' with Brad Pitt









Brad Pitt has never really been known for his action-hero characters, though this isn’t to say that he can’t fulfil such roles, portraying the compelling boxer Mickey O’Neil in Guy Ritchie’s Snatch as well as Achilles in 2004s Troy.

Taking to the genre once again, the first trailer for Pitt’s latest action film Bullet Train has fired onto the internet, featuring bombastic fight sequences and a sprinkling of comedy from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch.

Based on the book Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, the new film follows Ladybug (Pitt), a retired shady businessman who specialises in fixing ‘jobs-gone-wrong’. Believing his mission to snatch a briefcase from a bullet train heading through Japan will be a simple job, he soon finds himself facing off against an elite gang of assassins.

Taking inspiration from his previous films Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2, this brand new action movie looks to be embracing vibrant fight sequences that are instilled with a lathering of comedy.

Alongside Pitt, we also see the likes of Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Michael Shannon in the insane trailer.

Hitting cinemas worldwide on July 15th, Bullet Train could end up being one of the most surprising films of 2021, looking like a trip back to the insanity and hilarity of 1990s action movies, take a look at the trailer, below.