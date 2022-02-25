Watch Brad Pitt in the new teaser for 'Bullet Train'









Everyone loves a viral marketing campaign, reeling the viewer in with a disguised piece of marketing, made to look like a strange website, peculiar Twitter account or a seemingly unrelated advert. This is the case for the brand new teaser for the release of Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, with the first piece of marketing material presenting itself as an innocent advert for “a new way to travel”.

Using what looks like glamorous stock footage, the teaser describes the ‘tranquillity’ and ‘comfort’ of riding on the futuristic train, stating “travelling doesn’t have to be hectic”, before showing the grizzled face of the Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and promptly ending. Of course, David Leitch’s latest action film isn’t as relaxing as this teaser suggests, being a hugely ironic nod to the chaos that will ensue within the bombastic action movie.

Having previously helmed Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, Leitch is certainly qualified to be taking on this new blockbuster, where fans can expect more of the same entertaining thrills. Adapting Kôtarô Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle, the script is being written by Zak Olkewicz who is known only for producing 2016’s Lights Out and writing the screenplay for Fear Street: Part Two – 1978.

Alongside Brad Pitt in the lead role, the film will also feature the likes of Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji and Brian Tyree Henry. Whilst eager fans will be able to catch the full trailer on Wednesday, March 2nd, the film itself won’t be released in cinemas until July, 15th of summer 2022.

Check out the brand new teaser, below.