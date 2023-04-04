Watch the new trailer for Ari Aster movie ‘Beau is Afraid’









With its official release coming in a few weeks, a new trailer for Ari Aster’s latest project Beau is Afraid has been made available. The film is Aster’s third major production after the psychological thrillers Hereditary and Midsommar.

The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix, who plays a character dealing with the fear of going to his mother’s house. When talking about the feature, Aster compared the film to Lord of the Rings involving this man’s journey to his mother’s house. Alongside Phoenix, the film also stars Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, and Nathan Lane in major roles.

During the promotional cycles for the film, Aster surprised fans by giving them an advanced screening of the film when they were originally being shown Midsommar. Aster also mentioned how dedicated Phoenix was while on set, including one shot where Phoenix collapsed on set and had to be helped by medics.

This marks Phoenix’s next role since the 2020 film C’mon C’mon and his last major appearance since his turn as Arthur Fleck in the comic book film Joker. Although the movie hasn’t arrived in theatres yet, Aster has already hinted at what his next project might entail, recalling that he had plans to do a western after this cycle wraps up.

Beau is Afraid arrives in theatres on April 21st, 2023.