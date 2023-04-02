Joaquin Phoenix passed out on set of new Ari Aster movie ‘Beau Is Afraid’









It has been revealed that Joaquin Phoenix passed out on the set of his forthcoming movie with Ari Aster, Beau Is Afraid. The 48-year-old actor, famed for his Oscar-winning performance as the titular anti-hero of the Joker, stars in the upcoming movie alongside Patti LuPone and Michael Gandolfini.

During a recent screening event, Aster revealed that Phoenix passed out while shooting on set with LuPone. After a surprise movie screening, the director participated in a Q&A moderated by actor Emma Stone.

While describing Phoenix’s admirable devotion to the role, Aster outlined the incident. “There was a scene that was very intense for Patti, and it was a shot that was on Patti, it was not on him, and all of a sudden, he fell out of frame,” Aster told the audience. “I was really pissed ’cause it was a really good take. It felt confusing, so I went around the corner, and he was collapsed.”

Aster added that the situation made him anxious. “I knew it was bad because he was letting people touch him and people were tending to him and he was allowing it,” he explained. “The point is that he fainted in somebody else’s take, he wasn’t on camera and he was helping them, he was in it for them to the point where he collapsed. It’s very poetic that he collapsed in somebody else’s shot.”

Beau Is Afraid is set to arrive in cinemas on May 19th and follows Aster’s highly successful movies, Hereditary and Midsommar. Watch the official trailer below.