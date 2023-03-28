Ari Aster: “‘Midsommar’ is a joke”









The director of Hereditary and the forthcoming drama Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster, has come out to state that his 2019 film Midsommar “is a joke”.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, the filmmaker discussed how he infused comedy into much of his work, stating that for him, “Midsommar is a joke”. Telling the story of an American psychology student traumatised by the loss of her parents and sister who goes on a retreat to a Swedish midsummer festival with her friends only for horror to ensue, Aster’s 2019 movie was a critical and commercial hit.

“It’s working toward a punchline,” Aster said of the disturbing movie, explaining: “I remember reading a couple of reviews where people were like, the sex scene is unintentionally funny. I got very defensive. That was supposed to be funny”.

Aster also found comedy in his hit 2018 horror movie Hereditary, stating, “For me, the film is like a big Jewish comedy, and that’s the first thing to go in the pot,” about the film which follows a family with a sinister family history of occult activity.

Within the same article, the publication also spoke to the star of Midsommar, Florence Pugh, who candidly stated that Aster was “a stand-up comedian at heart”. Continuing, she added: “Once you laugh at one thing, he will try and make you laugh at all the other things. He’ll keep going and everybody will be crying in fits of laughter”.

