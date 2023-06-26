Watch the new trailer for A24’s ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’









The new trailer for the A24 documentary about the NBA player Stephen Curry has been released.

Airing on Apple TV+, the new documentary, titled Stephen Curry: Underrated, tells the story of the rise of the titular NBA player and has been produced by the likes of Ryan Coogler, Sean Havey and Erick Peyton. The new movie will follow the player from his time as an overlooked college prospect to being one of the most revered stars in the modern NBA, proving countless doubters wrong.

The synopsis for the new movie reads: “Stephen Curry: Underrated is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world”.

Helmed by Peter Nicks, the documentarian is enjoying a particularly significant year, having also released Anthem on Hulu.

Elsewhere, A24 is also lining up a number of exciting upcoming releases, including Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou’s Talk to Me and Jonathan Glazer’s Zone of Interest.

Check out the trailer for the new movie, which will be released on Apple TV+ on July 21st, below.