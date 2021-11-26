Watch the new teaser trailer for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'









Despite over 37 years working in the film industry, Joel Coen is about to make his solo directorial debut, having worked with his brother, Ethan Coen, on every feature film project until the latest, The Tragedy of Macbeth. Starring Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and Brendan Gleeson, the new film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play, Macbeth, with Joel Coen replicating the tone and sets of practical performance, on-screen.

Shot in beautiful monochrome, the film looks to be a scintillating journey, utilising atmospheric cinematography similar to the likes of Andrei Tarkovsky and Bela Tarr to tell a gorgeous tale of grizzly deceit. Described by the New York Film Festival as “a work of stark chiaroscuro and incantatory rage” when it premiered in the summer, Joel Coen’s film is a triumph of acting and storytelling.

A brand new teaser trailer for the film has recently been released by A24, with the clip showing Denzel Washington’s Lord Macbeth approach Brendan Gleeson’s King Duncan with a blade before quickly cutting to the titles. Though it doesn’t give much away at all, those familiar with the original Shakespeare play will know that this is where Macbeth’s journey into deceit truly begins.

The first film of the Coen brothers not to feature Ethan Coen, the duo’s longtime composer Carter Burwell explained that the breakup was “all amicable” in conversation with The Score podcast. Elaborating, he stated: “Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore,” the composer said, before adding: “Ethan seems very happy doing what he’s doing, and I’m not sure what Joel will do after this. They also have a ton of scripts they’ve written together that are sitting on various shelves. I hope maybe they get back to those. I’ve read some of those, and they are great”.

Take a look at the brand new teaser for The Tragedy of Macbeth, below.