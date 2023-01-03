Watch The Libertines cover 'The Windmills in Your Mind'









The Libertines have teamed up with Blogothèque and CultureBox to cover ‘The Windmills of Your Mind’, notably performed by Noel Harrison for the 1968 film The Thomas Crown Affair.

The Reprise series lets musicians perform their choice of cover in a Paris recording studio, with series three focusing on movie soundtracks. Alongside The Libertines, musicians such as Hot Chip, Superorganism, Protomartyr and Geese also feature on the new series, playing tracks from films ranging from Saturday Night Fever to The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Since The Libertines reunited in 2014 and released their comeback album, Anthems for Doomed Youth, the following year, they’ve been playing regular shows together. Although the band haven’t released any music for eight years, this track offers fans a chance to hear something new from them, albeit a cover.

‘The Windmills of Your Mind’ was composed by Michel Legrand, with English lyrics written by Alan and Marilyn Bergman and French lyrics by Eddy Marnay. The English version of the song was used in Norman Jewison’s heist film The Thomas Crown Affair, starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. Sung by Noel Harrison, it won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

For their cover, Carl Barât, Pete Doherty, and bassist John Hassal take turns singing the track, which is accompanied by fairly minimal instrumentation.

Listen to the song below: