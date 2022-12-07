The Libertines tease new album, saying it has "different energy"









The Libertines have shared an update on their hotly anticipated new album, with Carl Barât revealing that it has a “different energy” to what fans would usually expect.

The quartet worked on the album while spending time in Jamaica, with co-frontman Pete Doherty previously saying that they’d enjoyed a “productive” summer assembling the new material before they embarked on a European run of shows. “It’s been quite productive. Just trying to write some new songs,” he said at the time.

Sitting down with the NME, Doherty and Barât have now revealed more information about the follow-up to 2015’s Anthems for Doomed Youth. Doherty told the publication: “We put a few new songs together, me and Carl.” Detailing further, Barât added: “Now the four of us just have to learn and play them, and write a few more.”

He continued: “Sonically, we want to do something we haven’t done before… I think we’ll be looking to do something with a different energy than before. But we’re not at that stage yet”.

The duo then discussed a new track titled ‘Shiver’. Doherty opined that it has “a real sentimental hark back” to their older favourites such as ‘The Delaney’, ‘France’ and ‘Music When The Lights Go Out’. Barât then weighed in, saying: “Yeah, ‘Shiver”s great. I was listening to that last night, actually.”

Elsewhere, the original drummer of The Libertines, Paul Dufour, passed away in September. On Instagram, the band wrote in tribute: “Paul Dufour, our much loved drummer from the early days, passed away last night. We are all in great shock and sadness. Sending love and thoughts to Paul’s friends and family.”

They concluded: “It was honour to play with you Mr Razzcocks. Forever in our hearts”. The message sits alongside an archive photo of Dufour and the band.

