Watch the latest trailer for ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

After years of anticipation, moviegoers now have their first look at the latest trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, set to arrive in theatres next year.

In the latest reimagining, Owen Teague plays the chimpanzee son of the ape leader, Caesar, as various ape clans are hunting each other down looking to dominate each other in search of any human technology.

Outside of Teague’s performance, the latest cast is also set to feature Peter Macon, William H Macy, and Freya Allan in prominent roles. This marks one of Allan’s major film projects after working on The Witcher, having already contributed to the action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake in 2021.

When talking about the development of the film, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell stated, “Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy”.

The film is set to take place years after the 2017 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes featuring Andy Serkis. While the previous Apes director, Matt Reeves, had voiced a desire to direct a fourth instalment in the franchise, he had distanced himself from the project recently to look for other scripts, most notably contributing to 2022’s The Batman.

While Reeves has no involvement in the latest film, directorial duties have been handed over to Wes Ball, previously known for directing the Maze Runner trilogy. Ball had been working with Reeves on the adaptation of the comic book Mouse Guard before being put on hold in 2019.

Asbell also said that there will be a new cinematic vision for what Ball has created, explaining, “With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024″.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to arrive on May 24th, 2024.