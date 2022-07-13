Watch The Killers cover The Lathums with singer Alex Moore









Last night, The Killers took the stage at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna for the latest concert in their trek across Europe. This particular tour is notable for seeing the full-time return of guitarist Dave Keuning, who had sat out the recording of 2020’s Imploding the Mirage but returned for last year’s Pressure Machine.

Otherwise, the show was everything you’d expect from a typical Killers concert: crowd sing-alongs, big stadium sounds, and ‘Mr. Brightside’. There was even a cover of Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay’ involved, along with the band welcoming a fan named Timo onstage during the encore to play drums on the Sam’s Town single ‘For Reasons Unknown’.

The highlight of the night wasn’t any of those events, however. That would have to go to the wonderful show of support that The Killers made to the opening act The Lathums. The English indie rockers have been supporting The Killers throughout their European dates, and the Vienna show represented their final gig on the tour. To celebrate and say thank you, The Killers welcomed Lathums singer Alex Moore onstage during the headlining set to perform a version of ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’.

The song was the title track from The Lathums’ 2021 debut LP. That album landed all the way at number one on the UK Album Charts when it was originally released last September. It was a major coup for a band that’s still less than half a decade old at this point, and now The Lathums are probably starting to outgrow the world of opening acts.

With any luck, this is confirmation that The Lathums are moving straight into the world of headliners. Maybe not on the massive arena scale of The Killers, at least not yet, but Moore’s performance with the band solidified that he belongs on a stage that big. Whenever The Lathums drop their next album, chances are you’ll be seeing them in increasingly bigger spaces.

Check out the moment during the Vienna concert when Moore sang with The Killers down below.

When Brandon Flowers of @thekillers asks you to sing one of your own songs live in Vienna pic.twitter.com/zrfbPC4Ie2 — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) July 12, 2022