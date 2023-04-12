Watch the first trailer for ‘True Detective: Night Country’









HBO has unveiled the first trailer for the latest series of True Detective, which is heading to Alaska with the release of True Detective: Night Country.

The trailer features Jodie Foster and boxing champion Kali Reis as the investigative team Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, as they set to solve the disappearance of eight Alaskan workers. Foster and Reis are taking over for the past pair of detectives, which have previously included Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the first series and Mahershala Ali in the third.

The show has been written by Issa Lopez, best known for her work in the 2017 horror film Tigers Are Not Afraid. Lopez is also serving as director, showrunner, and executive producer of True Detective: Night Country. The accompanying cast includes Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Isabella Star LeBlanc.

This is Reis’s latest role since her turn in Catch the Fair One with filmmaker Josef Kubota Wladyka. This is also Foster’s first role since the legal drama The Mauritanian in 2021 and marks her return to television since narrating the 2014 TV series, Makers: The Women Who Make America.

There is currently no release date but the series is due to premiere later this year. Watch the trailer below.