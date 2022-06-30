Boxing champion Kali Reis cast in new season of 'True Detective'









HBO have always shuffled the deck when it comes to the casting of their premiere thriller True Detective. In the process, their peculiar pairings have helped to launch or reinvigorate careers.

Now, the series has offered a role to the boxing champion Kali Reis in the fourth instalment of the show which first aired back in 2014 with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in the lead roles.

Executives of the show revealed that Reis, who currently holds three boxing belts, will star alongside Jodie Foster in a lead role making it a rapid transition from the ropes to the roleplaying for the haymaking hellraiser. It will be only her third acting role to date.

The Rhode Island born boxer will play Detective Evangeline Navarro, while Foster plays her partner Detective Liz Danvers as the pair investigate the disappearance of six men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in the remote wilderness of Ennis, Alaska. No doubt they haven’t simply been lost in a snowstorm.

The show’s creator Nic Pizzolatto has relinquished writing duties but remains an executive producer as Issa López takes up the reins on both writing and directorial duties for the forthcoming series.

As of yet, no release date has been set for the series, but fans will be hoping that it can match the stellar previous instalment of the show.

