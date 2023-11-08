Watch the first trailer for Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ remake

After nearly two decades since the original teenage comedy classic, moviegoers are getting their first look at Tina Fey‘s newest iteration of Mean Girls.

The new reincarnation of the film is based on the Broadway adaptation of the source material created by Fey, composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin. The movie will also feature Fey reprising her role as the relatable math teacher Ms Norbury.

The story is set to follow the same beats as the original film, with the politics of the high school being run by the pink-clad social clique, The Plastics. The trailer also extensively uses ‘The Burn Book’, a key feature in the original film used by Rachel McAdams’ character Regina George to make nasty comments about everyone in school.

Outside of Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles, the latest version of George will be played by Reneé Rapp and Lindsey Lohan’s Cady Heron will be portrayed by Angourie Rice. Other notable names attached to the movie include Jon Hamm of Mad Men as well as Jenna Fischer and Busy Phillips.

While the film’s release was initially set to be a streaming release date on Paramount+, it has since been moved to a theatrical release and is slated to come out in January 2024. Amid the new faces on set, Mean Girls alumnae Amanda Seyfried spoke about the possibility of returning to the screen.

Although there has been no confirmation, Seyfried said that she would open to the idea of the original ensemble cast appearing in the film in some capacity, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s not it’s not really up to us, is it? All four of us are 100% into it. Maybe [we could play] the mothers of our characters? That’s what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script”.

Mean Girls is set to hit theatres on January 12th, 2024.