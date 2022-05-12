Amanda Seyfried discusses the "gross" reception to 'Mean Girls' character









Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, Mean Girls has long been considered an influential comedy of millennial pop culture. Released in 2004, the film featured young stars such as Amy Poehler, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, who would each go on to achieve significant success in the modern industry.

Just 19 during the production of the film, Seyfried was around the same age as her character, providing much of the comedy with her dim-witted character, Karen Smith.

Speaking to Marie Claire in a recent interview, Seyfried has spoken out about how “grossed out” she felt toward male fans’ reaction to her character. Making reference to one particular scene in which she claimed to be able to predict the weather by holding her breasts, Seyfried noted that some male fans would approach her after the release of the film and comment on that scene to her.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she told the publication, adding: “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross”.

Featuring in the TV series’ As the World Turns and All My Children before the release of Mean Girls, the Hollywood comedy was the actor’s first big break by far, occurring right at the end of her teenage years. Commenting on finding fame in her youth, she adds, “I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world”.

With much having changed in the world of Hollywood since 2004, Amanda Seyfried also comments on the stress of young people finding fame in the modern world. Speaking to the magazine, she concludes: “They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way”.