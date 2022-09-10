Watch the first trailer for 'Hocus Pocus 2'









Disney has released the first full trailer for the hotly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which came via the D23 Expo in Anaheim. The new movie, which is the follow-up to the iconic 1993 original sees Better Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters and will arrive on Disney Plus on September 30th.

Notably, the sequel is brimming with new characters, including one played by Ted Lasso favourite, Hannah Waddingham. The trailer starts with a priest banishing three young witches from Salem, who grow up to be Midler, Najimy and Parker’s characters. At this point, they meet Waddingham’s character in secret in the woods, and she explains that the community were right to fear the young trio.

The trailer then jumps forward 370 years, where three new young women encounter the witches from the original Hocus Pocus. Per the film’s official synopsis, Hocus Pocus 2 follows “three young women [who] accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world”.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Dan Finnerty as Lucas, Whitney Peak as Becca, Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie and Doug Jones as Billy.

Speaking at the D23 Expo, Sean Bailey, the President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, explained that the sequel “exists because of the overwhelming love you all have for the film”, despite it coming nearly 30 years after the original first hit the big screen.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the release of Hocus Pocus 2, which was first confirmed by the studio in 2020. There has long been a demand for the follow-up, with rumours of its return traced all the way back to 2012.

