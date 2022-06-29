The Sanderson sisters return in new trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’









Disney have issued a first-look trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited follow-up to the original, which premiered three decades ago.

The upcoming sequel, set for release via Disney+ on September 30th, will see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters, 30 years after the release of the first film.

The brief trailer shows a new group of teenagers relighting the cursed Black Flame candle prompting the return of the previously defeated witches. Midler’s character Winifred can then be heard declaring: “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

The trailer ends with the Sanderson sisters meeting a carnival worker, who says: “It’s the Sanderson sisters – I bet you’re looking for the stage,” to which Winifred replies: “Always.”

The official synopsis for the sequel reads: “​​It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

In Hocus Pocus 2, Doug Jones is set to return as Billy Butcherson, while Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo star as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, respectively, the teenagers who resurrect the Sanderson sisters. Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham also makes an appearance, alongside Veep stars Tony Hale and Sam Richardson.

Earlier this month, Richardson teased the mystery role he’ll play in the long-awaited sequel, although he refused to give too much away for fear of ending up on “Disney’s shit list”.

Discussing the Anne Fletcher-directed sequel with The New Yorker, he said: “I can say that I did get to shoot a lot of scenes with the ladies, and as a fan of all three of them, who grew up watching that movie, it was a really surreal and really fun and exciting process to get to watch them be those characters up close, and then also get to interact with them was really fun and really cool.”

“I was outside of myself the whole time,” he added. “Just, like, ‘Wow, I’m watching Hocus Pocus from the inside’.”

Watch the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 below.