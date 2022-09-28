Watch the final trailer for 'Halloween Ends'









Universal has shared a new trailer for the highly-anticipated finale to the Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends, much to the excitement of horror fans everywhere. The upcoming slasher promises the ultimate confrontation between Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode and the murderous Michael Myers.

The David-Gordon Green-directed slasher also stars Will Patton, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney. The action unfolds four years after 2021’s Halloween Kills and sees Laurie living with her granddaughter while trying to write her memoir.

Michael Myers hasn’t made an appearance for some time, allowing Laurie to throw off the shadow of the spectre that has haunted her for so many years. However, things take a sinister turn when a young man called Corey Cunningham is accused of killing a boy he was charged with babysitting. It isn’t long before Myers is back in the picture. “Come get me, motherfucker,” Laurie declares defiantly.

This final instalment will conclude John Carpenter’s original story, which began with the 1978 classic Halloween. Opening up about the new film in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Green said: “[Halloween Ends is] very different in tone from Halloween [2018] and Halloween Kills, and I think that’s part of my self-indulgence”.

The director explained: “I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies. I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago, and that’s something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it.”

Green’s latest venture is co-written by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier and Danny McBride and is set for release on October 14th.

Check out the trailer below.