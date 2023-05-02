Watch the brand new trailer for the video game movie ‘Gran Turismo’









The very first full trailer for the upcoming Sony movie Gran Turismo has been released.

Based on the video game series of the same name that began in 1997, the new movie follows Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), a teenage gamer who obsesses over the racing franchise. Forced into considering his future, Jann comes face to face with fate when a competition presents itself, offering gamers the chance to become actual professional race car drivers.

Alongside Madekwe, the cast also includes the likes of Djimon Hounsou, Orlando Bloom, Geri Horner, David Harbour and Josha Stradowski.

Gran Turismo is one of many video game adaptations to hit the industry recently, joining the likes of HBO’s The Last of Us series and the billion-dollar Nintendo movie The Super Mario Bros Movie. The violent racing game Twisted Metal is also heading for an adaptation in the near future, with Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett and Neve Campbell starring in the Peacock original series.

Gran Turismo 7 was released for PlayStation Five in March 2022. Take a look at the new trailer for Gran Turismo below, with the film due for release across the world in August 2023.