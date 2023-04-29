Watch the first trailer for ‘Twisted Metal’









Peacock has released the first trailer for their new action comedy series Twisted Metal with Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz in the lead roles. The TV channel has also announced that the show, based on the classic Playstation video game series of the same name, will be released on July 27th.

Twisted Metal takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and sees John Doe, a hot-headed milkman suffering from amnesia, tasked with transporting a strange package through the odd and dangerous world in a bid to merely survive.

He is joined by an eccentric car thief, played by Beatriz, who helps Doe to navigate the depravity and fear of what lies on the open road. Will Arnett plays one of the show’s antagonists, Sweet Tooth, a deranged man who wears a terrifying clown mask and drives around in an ice cream truck.

The show has been written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick of Deadpool and Michael Jonathan Smith of Cobra Kai. It is being produced by Playstation Productions, who have hired Michael Jonathan Smith as showrunner and executive producer as well as writer and Reeves, Wernick, Kitao Sakurai and Anthony Mackie as executive producers.

Check out the trailer for the high-octane vehicular combat half-hour TV series below.