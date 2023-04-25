Watch the brand new trailer for ‘The Flash’









The brand new trailer for The Flash has been released at CinemaCon 2023.

Starring Ezra Miller, the new movie has been adapted from the highly popular Flashpoint comic from 2011, in which the title superhero hops from dimension to dimension, fighting alongside several versions of himself. As well as multiple Flash characters, fans can also expect to see several iterations of Batman, with Michael Keaton’s caped crusader appearing, as well as Ben Affleck’s modern version.

Ezra Miller has been at the centre of significant controversy recently, pleading guilty to trespassing and burglary back in January.

The Flash will see Keaton returning to his Batman role for the first time since his appearance in the 1989 superhero movie, directed by Tim Burton and co-starring Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger and Billy Dee Williams. The actor’s appearance has become a key selling point of the new movie, bridging the gap between generations, with Keaton attracting older fans of the Burton film.

The new movie joins other 2023 DC projects, including Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Last Kingdom.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for The Flash below.