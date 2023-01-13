Ezra Miller pleads guilty in trespassing and burglary case









Following two dismissed charges, actor Ezra Miller faces a suspended sentence and a year’s probation. They will plead guilty to a trespassing charge related to a burglary case in Vermont.

Miller pleaded not guilty to the charges last October. They allegedly broke into a Vermont home last year, a crime that has a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison. Following the incident, Miller appeared in Green Mountain State’s Superior Court and was told to stay away from the homeowner, Isaac Winokur. The actor was also banned from interacting with Vermont resident Aiden Early as part of their release conditions.

According to NBC News, the Vermont Superior Court dropped two charges, petit larceny and burglary in an unoccupied property. They reported the actor “was alleged to have stolen the bottles just before 5pm (Sunday) May 1st from a house in Stamford, police said in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.”

NBC added: “A clerk for Vermont Superior Court confirmed that the parties have agreed to drop the burglary and larceny charges.”

Miller will now plead guilty to a third trespassing charge today (Friday, January 13th) in Bennington Country Superior Criminal Court. Variety reports that prosecutors recommend a year’s probation, a $500 fine and a sentence period of around 90 days.

The actor’s other legal issues include disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii last March. According to reports, Miller became “agitated” and yelled obscenities” at a karaoke bar to other residents. In the following month, they were again detained for an alleged violent incident involving throwing a chair at a woman and striking her in the head.

In June, 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes and her parents sought a court-granted protective order against Miller, claiming they exercised “violence, intimidation, the threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata”.

The Flash star then had an order of protection granted against them at the hands of the mother of a 12-year-old. The mother and her neighbour reported an incident at a social gathering on Wednesday, February 2nd.