Watch the brand new trailer for ‘The Bear’ season two









After much anticipation, fans are getting their first look at the second season of the FX comedy-drama The Bear. This picks up from the first season, where famous chef “Carmy” Berzatto has to take over his family’s beef sandwich shop after his brother passes away.

In the latest trailer, Berzatto is facing a ticking clock after setting his sights on six months to open the restaurant to a larger audience. As he begins to work on different commitments, he starts to run into different stumbling blocks along the way, from the practical to the culinary.

Berzatto plays Jeremy Allen White, marking his second leading role in a television series outside of the comedy Shameless. His performance as Berzatto has also earned him various awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor.

Alongside White is Ebon Moss-Bacharach as the restaurant manager, who had previously been best known for starring in The Punisher as David Lieberman. Other comic actors behind the show include Abby Elliott of SNL fame, Breaking Bad’s Bob Odenkirk, and Lionel Boyce, best known for his work in the rap collective Odd Future. The Bear season 2 is set to hit the small screen on June 22nd, 2023.