Bob Odenkirk joins the cast of ‘The Bear’ season two









Bob Odenkirk will be joining the cast of season two of the hit comedy-drama FX series The Bear. As of yet, little details are known about the kind of character that Odenkirk will play, but it is said to be a guest character, so it is unlikely that the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor will be sticking around for long.

The Bear will get its second season in June and stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto, a high-level chef who makes his return to his family’s Chicago hometown and their beloved sandwich shop after his older brother kills himself.

The cast is comprised of Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M, who make up the show’s barmy kitchen staff and Abby Elliott features as Carmen’s sister, Natalie.

Following the release of the first season of The Bear, it quickly became the most-watched series with half-an-hour episodes on FX and was given several awards at the Screen Actors, Writers and Producers Guild Awards. The comedy-drama also saw White take home a Golden Globe for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy’.

The Bear is currently available to watch online on Hulu.