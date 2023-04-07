Watch the brand new trailer for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’









The brand new trailer for the final Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, has been released.

Unveiled during the Star Wars Celebration show that salutes anything LucasFilm, a new trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones instalment was released alongside a new trailer and six minutes worth of footage for the live audience’s viewing pleasure. Showing a lot more character than the previous glimpse of the movie, the new trailer highlights far more of the plot and provides more insight into the supporting character of Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The final movie in the Indiana Jones franchise as we know it, the Dial of Destiny will be Harrison Ford’s last outing as the titular archaeologist, with the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas and Toby Jones joining him in his swansong.

During the same presentation, three Star Wars movies were also announced by LucasFilm, with each one taking audiences to a different time period of the galaxy far, far away. The three filmmakers taking on the new projects will be The Mandolorian director Dave Filoni, James Mangold, who is also taking on the Dial of Destiny, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who took charge of two episodes of Ms. Marvel.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.