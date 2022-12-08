Watch The Beatles’ new animated video for ‘Here, There and Everywhere’









The Beatles magical mystery tour keeps rolling and the latest stop is a new animated video for their classic hit ‘Here, There and Everywhere’. The Revolver track might have been released in 1966, but it’s still making waves.

For better or for worse, and bank accounts may well argue it is definitely for worse, we’ve had our fair share of reissues from classic bands of late and last October’s bumper edition of Revolver is one of the most robust yet.

Now, there is a video to accompany the fresh new mix. Directed by Rok Predin from Trunk Animation studios, this artistic new feature welcomes you into an alternate reality of the ‘Fab Four’.

“Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads and gigs, with only each other to rely on,” Trunk Animation’s Richard Barnett announced.

Adding” “A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom.” The rest is very groovy history as the band turned spiritual.

The video follows another animated effort directed Em Cooper, whose animated video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ was a labour of love constructed over 1300 oil paintings. That’s something that you might be tempted to call painstaking if Cooper didn’t make it clear that it was such a joy.

You can check out wonderful world of ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.