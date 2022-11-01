The Beatles unveil new animated video for reissue version of ‘I’m Only Sleeping’









The Beatles are back with new music… kind of. For better or for worse, we’ve had our fair share of reissues from classic bands of late and last week’s Revolver is one of the most robust yet.

The celebrate the release, the YouTube channel of the ‘Fab Four’ has launched a new animated video for the latest mix of the classic hit ‘I’m Only Sleeping’, and no expense has been spared.

Directed by Em Cooper, the luscious, animated video was a labour of love constructed over 1300 oil paintings. That’s something that you might be tempted to call painstaking if Cooper didn’t make it clear that it was such a joy.

Exploring the half-light world between dreaming and wakefulness, the effect was achieved by working on an animation rostrum on sheets of celluloid. Every single frame was then painted individually over the course of months.

The result is a stunning music video that proves how transcendent The Beatles remain in the modern age. The art of the ‘Fab Four’ lives on, and even if questions about whether we really need another expensive reissue remain, they are somewhat silenced by the beauty of this project.

You can check out the video below.

