Watch The 1975 perform singles from ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ live on Jools Holland









The 1975 are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, in suited style after the sartorially elegant performed a couple of new singles on Later… With Jools Holland.

The legendary music show has now returned for its 61st series (and long may it continue), Matt Healy and Co. gave it some fitting respect on Saturday, October 1st, as they donned shirts and ties to offer a glance at their new record.

They played both ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’ from their fifth album. With Healy on an acoustic guitar for the latter, the two tracks offered up an emotive range and sonic diversity.

Their new material looks at some of the huge changes which have occurred in the world in recent years. As Healy told the Guardian: “I’m just doing my own thing, but every time I look back, it always really makes sense in that time. I’m constantly looking for things to reaffirm what’s going on and give me some confidence because I don’t know what I’m doing.”

He is also very confident going into the record, stating: “I’m a good artist because I’m still doing it in my 30s, and if you’re still doing the art thing in your 30s, you’re either fucking wadded or good. And I’m both.”

The band’s fifth album is due for release on October 14th. You can check out their performance below.

