Watch first teaser footage for 'The Matrix: Resurrections'







It’s almost time to head down the rabbit hole as the very first teaser footage for the fourth instalment in The Matrix universe, The Matrix: Resurrections, have been revealed.

Heading to the newly built mysterious URL, thechoiceisyours.com will take fans to their very first glimpse of what’s to come in the highly anticipated film, showing fleeting glimpses of multiple exciting scenes. Such shots include our first look at Keanu Reeves as Neo, preparing to fight a gang of goons, as well as the new appearance of Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as he prepares to step through the looking glass of the matrix.

The short teaser clips with the announcement that the first full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections will be released on Thursday at 6am PT, which equals to around 2pm GMT.

Announced during the Warner Bros presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the fourth film has been given the name The Matrix: Resurrections, continuing in the series’ religious undertones.

Franchise mainstays Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss join newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci among others in the new film from Lana Wachowski. It’s a cast list that bubbles with eclectic promise, including many relatively unknown actors from around the world, though looking back at the Wachowski sisters’ past work this should come as no surprise.

The largest omission from the film is Laurence Fishburne, who discussed his absence from the film earlier this year. When probed about why he’s not in the latest instalment of the film, Fishburne stated, “I am not in the next Matrix movie, and you’d have to ask Lana Wachowski why, because I don’t have an answer for that”.

The Matrix: Resurrections is released in the UK and the US on 22nd December.

Click here to check out the brand new footage for The Matrix: Resurrections.

Comments