Watch Taylor Hawkins last interview in the ‘Let There Be Drums’ trailer









Taylor Hawkins is one of the many esteemed drummers to feature in the trailer for a new documentary titled Let There Be Drums. There is an added poignancy to his appearance given that it is his last known interview.

The documentary is directed by Justin Kreutzmann who grew up around the drums as his father was legendary Grateful Dead sticksmith, Bill Kreutzmann. Thus, he set out on a simple exploration to chat with some of the greatest rock drummers of all time about their craft.

Along the way, he chats to Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Stewart Copeland of The Police, and, of course, the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters fame.

In the trailer, Hawkins states: “The second I sat on those drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body, and I’ll never forget that day.” Thereafter, he drummed almost every day and established himself as a favourite.

The new documentary will arrive on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and selected cinemas on October 28th. With rare footage of John Bonham and pre-Beatles clips of Ringo, it’s certainly one for the drumming heads out there.

You can check out the trailer below.

