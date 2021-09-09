Watch Tame Impala play their first full-band show in 18 months







Australian psych-rock heroes, Tame Impala, have finally returned to live touring. For the first time in 2021, and in a full-band setting, the band embarked on their rescheduled ‘Rushium’ tour, which kicked off at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday (September 7th).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the first show to feature all five of Tame Impala’s band members since back in March 2020 when the band’s North American tour was cut short, due to the world first reckoning with the virus.

In a triumphant return, Perth’s favourite sons performed tracks spanning all four of their albums. This included fan favourite ‘Runway, Houses, City, Clouds’ from Innerspeaker, which they had not played since 2013. They also surprised fans with a cover of rapper Travis Scott’s track ‘Skeletons’, which was actually produced by Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker.

The band also performed some of their biggest hits including ‘The Less I Know the Better’, which hit over one billion streams in May this year. The Kevin Parker-led group also played a handful of songs from their latest outing, The Slow Rush, including album opener ‘One More Year’ and closer ‘One More Hour’.

When the band returned to their native Australia in 2020 following the cancellation of their tour, its three core members, Parker, Dominic Simper and Jay Watson reconvened under the side project named Tame Impala Sound System. The spin-off performs electronic takes of the band’s songs.

In March this year, the band signalled their return to live music with a surprise performance at the West Australian Music Awards (WAMs) playing early classic ‘Solitude is Bliss’.

The band are scheduled to continue on their tour of North America, where the Covid-19 mandate furore is engulfing the live music industry and politics. All of their shows will require proof of either a full vaccination or a negative Covid test to permit entry. The tour includes two massive shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in LA, with Perfume Genius pencilled in to open.

Watch Tame Impala play ‘Elephant’ in Chicago, below.

