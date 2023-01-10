Watch the surreal new trailer for Ari Aster's 'Beau is Afraid'









The brand new trailer for Ari Aster’s latest movie, Beau is Afraid, has dropped, with the bizarre insight offering an odyssey of cinematic splendour.

Channeling Michel Gondry in its use of several different animated, homemade styles, Beau is Afraid looks to be following in the faint footsteps of Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once with a hint of Charlie Kaufman’s Synecdoche, New York. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the film seems to follow several ages of the character who is going through a vivid nervous breakdown.

In a conversation with IndieWire, Aster stated: “It might take me a few movies before I wind back around to [horror], but I love horror and I’m sure I’ll be back,” despite this, he jokingly added: “Head trauma will ALWAYS have a place in my films”.

Telling the story of a highly successful entrepreneur over a number of decades, the latest feature film from Aster is much-anticipated by fans and critics alike, intrigued as to what he might create outside of the remits of horror. Among contemporary horror fans, his influence is recognised to be as significant as the likes of Robert Eggers, Jennifer Kent, Brandon Cronenberg and Ti West.

Alongside Phoenix, the cast includes the likes of Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Denis Ménochet. The film looks to be a distinct side-step for Aster, away from the direct horror of Hereditary and Midsommar in pursuit of something far more surreal and far more existential.

Take a look at the fantastic new trailer below.