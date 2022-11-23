'Everything Everywhere All At Once' receives eight Independent Spirit Awards









The Film Independent Spirit Awards has recently announced its complete list of nominees, with Everything Everywhere All At Once receiving eight nods from the ceremony.

The absurd comedy-drama directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert had a hugely successful run this year, becoming A24’s highest-grossing film of all time, making over $103 million worldwide. The genre-blending movie, which sees characters move through different multiverses, has recieved nominations for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Breakthrough Performance and more.

Other films with multiple nominations include Todd Field’s Tár, starring Cate Blanchett, Charlotte Wells’ Afersun, and Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All. Mia Goth has recieved a nod for her role as the villainous title character from the X prequel Pearl.

The organisation has made all categories gender-neutral, with ten nominees appearing in each. The budget cap for the main prize has been upped to $30 million from $22.5 million and $1 million for the John Cassavetes Award. This meant that certain films weren’t able to be nominated, such as White Noise and Bardo.

The ceremony will go ahead on March 24th, 2023.